Lindsay Lohan Wants To Do A Mean Girls Sequel And We Want It NOW!

That is SO fetch!

Lindsay Lohan recently jumped on Lights Out With David Spade to give advice for young stars growing up in Hollywood AND if there could be a Mean Girls sequel. Let's just say, we are holding out for this!

Let's not mention Mean Girls 2, which was released in 2011 - it had NOTHING on the 2004 film & the OG cast!

So, PLEASE Mean Girls gods, let this OG reunion happen!

Speaking about a possible sequel, Lindsay said, "I kind of wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2, with the same cast and to work with Tina (Fey), the whole crew again and Mark Waters. So that was really what I wanted, I was really excited to do that. That's all in their hands, really."

We can only hope we see the revival of all our faves from Mean Girls - maybe on October 3rd?

Watch the full interview here:

P.S. You can sit with us.

