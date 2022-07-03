Lindsay Lohan Ties The Knot With A Secret Wedding Ceremony

After announcing her engagement last November, Lindsay Lohan has tied the knot!

The notoriously private Mean Girls star took to Instagram to make a post commemorating her 36th birthday, dropping the bombshell in the process.

Posting a pic of Dubai’s most loved-up couple, Lindsay said she’s “stunned that [she’s got her] husband” and honestly, we couldn’t be happier for her!

So who’s her hubby?!

Bader Shammas is a Mechanical Engineer turned Investment Banker who met our favourite Freaky Friday star (sorry, Jamie Lee Curtis!) in 2019.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lohan debuted her beau in a shot from a music festival in 2020 and it sounds it’s been smooth sailing ever since!

We couldn’t be more stoked for the happy couple!

