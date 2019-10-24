Lindsay Lohan Poppin' A Dance Move At A Shell Servo Is A Vibe

We have so many questions

Article heading image for Lindsay Lohan Poppin' A Dance Move At A Shell Servo Is A Vibe

You gotta love Lindsay Lohan. Not only did she guess the winner of the Masked Singer and then subsequently sass Cody Simpson, she's now filmed yet another iconic dance (in addition to her Club Lohan one of course!) and we are all about it.

Lilo posted the video of herself dancing along outside of a moving car at no other location than a Shell servo.

Post

Dressed in a pink power suit, Lindsay even claimed herself that her dancing is 'flamingo moves'.

Looks like the Aussie sense of humour has rubbed off on Lindsay!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

 

5 hours ago

lindsay lohan
Listen Live!
lindsay lohan
lindsay lohan
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs