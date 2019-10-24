Lindsay Lohan Poppin' A Dance Move At A Shell Servo Is A Vibe

You gotta love Lindsay Lohan. Not only did she guess the winner of the Masked Singer and then subsequently sass Cody Simpson, she's now filmed yet another iconic dance (in addition to her Club Lohan one of course!) and we are all about it.

Lilo posted the video of herself dancing along outside of a moving car at no other location than a Shell servo.

Dressed in a pink power suit, Lindsay even claimed herself that her dancing is 'flamingo moves'.

Looks like the Aussie sense of humour has rubbed off on Lindsay!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!