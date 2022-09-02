Lindsay Lohan Has Signed On For Another Netflix Rom-Com!

Lindsay Lohan is continuing her relationship with Netflix, by signing on for ANOTHER romantic comedy!

We're already expecting a Christmas film with The Parent Trap star, Falling For Christmas, which will be dropping on the streaming service in November.

But this time, we have a whole new feel good film called Irish Wish! So, what's it about?

When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realises that her real soulmate is someone else entirely, the synopsis reads.

We don't have any indication of a release date, but we'll keep you updated on the goss!

It's been a big year for the Mean Girls star, after announcing her engagement last November, Lindsay tied the knot in July!

The notoriously private star took to Instagram to make a post commemorating her 36th birthday, dropping the bombshell in the process.

Lindsay's hubby is Bader Shammas, a Mechanical Engineer-turned-Investment Banker who she met in 2019.

