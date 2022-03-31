Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her Engagement To Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is well and truly in wedding mode!

The loved-up Mean Girls star has shared a photo from her engagement party, celebrating her impending marriage to Kuwaiti banker Bader Shammas.

Standing behind an endearingly decorated cake (which reads “He Asked… She Said Yes”), the pair can be seen rocking love-drunk grins (while also seemingly glaring at different cameras!).

Lohan and Shammas met in Dubai and have been dating since at least 2019; a multi-year relationship which led to their eventual engagement last November.

When asked about her wedding plans, Lohan told Extra’s Rachel Lindsay she wants it to be ‘low-key’.

“Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay,” the 35-year-old actress shared, before revealing she would go through multiple outfit changes throughout the nuptial ceremony.

Well, we guess that’s the Hollywood version of ‘low-key’…!

