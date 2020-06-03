Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Sexuality in a Black Lives Matter Protest Post

Lili Reinhart is no stranger to being outspoken on her social media, in the past, she has used her Instagram to encourage her followers to sign up to vote, slammed people who have fat-shamed her, and also shut down rumours about her relationship with Cole Sprouse.

Yesterday she took to Instagram and encouraged her fans to join the LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest with her and followed up by saying she is ‘a proud bisexual woman’.

This is the first time Lili has spoken publicly about her sexuality, and she managed to incorporate both that and her stance on the Black Lives Matter all in one Instagram story.

