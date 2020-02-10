Lil Nas X Announces He’s Teaming Up With The Wiggles!

Never have we been so confused and excited about a collaboration. According to 'Old Town Road' starting Lil Nas X, he's set to team up with none other than The Wiggles!

Nas posted a pic on his Instagram account showing a supposed 'remix' of his new song 'Rodeo'.

We can't help but feel like he's pulling our leg. We're here for it though!

You can grab your copy of 'Rodeo' here.

