Lifeline Promised Major Funding-Boost In Next Week’s Federal Budget

Lifeline Australia will receive a multi-million-dollar funding injection in next week's Federal budget.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged the additional $52.3m in funding, to be delivered over four years in order to boost Lifeline's vital services.

“We are boosting our support once again to ensure that Lifeline can continue to be one of Australia’s most trusted, greatest supporters both now and in the future,” Mr Morrison said.

“This funding means that next year Lifeline will be able to take an extra 176,000 calls or texts from Australians, or an extra 3900 every day."

“By 2026, this will grow to an extra one million calls or texts from Australians every year,” he said.

Acknowledging the role played by Lifeline during the pandemic and recent disaster, Morrison said the extra funding recognised the critical support the service provided to Australians.

“When Covid had many Australians’ feeling like they were alone, Lifeline was there,” he said.

“When bushfires or floods left many feeling helpless, Lifeline was there."

“Or, when any given day had many feeling like life was tough, Lifeline was there," he reiterated.

“Lifeline is lifesaving, and that’s why our investment is so important.”

The new funding will go towards maintaining and improving infrastructure and responsiveness to help the crisis support service keep up with growing demand.

It will also help to invest in innovation linked to crisis response, surge capacity and models of care.

