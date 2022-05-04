Life In Crows' Brompton Headquarters Bid As Independent Review Commences

Adelaide Crows' hope of securing their new Brompton headquarters may be alive, after an independent review get underway.

A bid for the Brompton gasworks site was denied following a deal made by Victorian developers.

A review is set to be conducted into the denial, how the former Liberal government made a decision to name MAB Corporation as the preferred buyers over the Adelaide Football Club.

Given no contract was signed off, a review into the investment - reported by The Advertiser to be conducted swiftly - will establish the Crows' future.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Nick Champion said a certain criteria must be met to reach a decision on the prized land.

"Clearly, there is widespread community concern about this development and the manner in which it was handled by the Marshall Liberal government," Champion said, in a statement.

"This is a significant opportunity to develop the inner-western suburbs on the fringe of the CBD and we want to ensure we get this right."

The review will obtain criteria used by the Marshall Government to select MAB as the preferred investors, assessing factors of a long-term plan based around economic and social community benefits.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.