Libraries, aquatic centres & tourist parks- here's when Gold Coast city services are reopening.

If you're starting to wonder which city services will be opening now restrictions are easing, we've got a complete list for you.

Council has given us the major dates for libraries, sporting venues and libraries:

Waste and Recycling Centres

The ‘Odds and evens’ registration plate system at Waste and Recycling Centres (WRCs) has now been lifted, however every second parking bay will remain closed to ensure social distancing is maintained.

To minimise delays, residential green waste will ONLY be accepted at WRCs with 'Green waste drop and go' which includes Coomera, Molendinar, Merrimac and Reedy Creek.

Aquatic Centres

The Gold Coast, Palm Beach and Miami Aquatics Centres will reopen with restrictive services on Monday 22 June subject to Industry Plans allowing groups of 20 in the separate sections of the venues. The City will use the coming weeks to return staff to work and ensure all water quality and temperatures are back to public access levels.

Other centres are expected to open in Stage three or once any refurbishments are completed.

Major Sporting Venues

From Saturday 6 June:

Coomera Indoor Sports Centre – Open for gymnastics leased space only.

Carrara Indoor Sports Stadium – Open for squash, roller sports and basketball during set times.

Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre – Open for basketball, netball, futsal and volleyball during set times. Venue open to casual shoot arounds for up to 20 people during set times.

Gold Coast Sports Precinct – open between 4pm and 10pm

Gold Coast Cycle Centre - open between 4pm and 8pm

Contact the individual centres for further information.

From Monday 8 June

Subject to Industry Plans and organisations having a sports based COVID Plans we expect more activity spaces to be reopened for bookings.

Tourist Parks

Tourist Parks will take bookings from 13 June to allow contractors to re-engage staff and prepare Parks. Due to Queensland Health requirements via mandated Health Management Plans, communal amenities and cooking facilities will need to remain closed until these restrictions are eased. Bookings will be restricted to Villas, en suite sites and self-contained caravans.

Community Centres

Community Centres remain open for essential services, with consideration of non-essential activities for up to 20 people where social distancing and other hygiene requirements can be achieved

Active & Healthy program

A range of outdoor group classes will return with 20 or fewer participants. Bookings required for all sessions. Those attending should contact the local instructor to find out if their regular class is running. All classes require a COVID Safe plan in place. Online classes are still being offered. Indoor classes will be back from the 13 July.

Libraries

City Libraries will be reopening all return chutes on Monday 8 June to enable its members to return all of their library items. Members will be able to return items in the 24hr chutes located at:

o Broadbeach

o Burleigh Waters

o Coolangatta

o Elanora

o Helensvale

o Nerang

o Runaway Bay

o Southport

o Upper Coomera

Note: Robina library is not able to receive returned items as it is currently under renovation. Burleigh Heads and Palm Beach do not have return chutes

The libraries staged reopening schedule can be found at http://www.goldcoast.qld.gov.au/library/default.html

