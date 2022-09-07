Liam Neeson Is A Hired Assassin In Official Trailer For Upcoming Prime Video Film 'Memory'

Liam Neeson is doing what he does best, playing a powerful leading man in yet another film!

Neeson's new movie, Memory, shows him playing Alex Lewis, a hired assassin at a turning point.

Living in El Paso, Texas, and coming to grips with a faltering memory just as he plans to retire, Alex is ready to conclude a long career of violence and secrecy when an old contact gives him a final assignment. However, the job isn’t what Alex bargained for, and leads him into an FBI sting operation led by agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce).

When Alex finds a trail of abuse leading from a child prostitution ring south of the border to a wealth influential El Paso real estate magnate (Monica Bellucci) and her son (Josh Taylor), Alex secretly guides Serra’s FBI team in the right direction. Though his inability to remember details is putting him in ever greater danger, Alex uses the skills he’s honed from a lifetime in the shadows to force ugliness into the light—but he has to do it before powerful forces destroy Alex and erase Serra’s mission to get at the truth.

Check out the official trailer here:

Memory launches exclusively on Prime Video this October 7

