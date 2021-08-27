LGBTQIA+ Icon Kim Petras Drops New Banger Future Starts Now

She's an LGBTQIA+ superhero and today marks some pretty big milestones for icon Kim Petras. A new song called 'Future Starts Now' but also, a new exciting future... starting now!

First up is the track, check out the song below...

Secondly, Kim recently celebrated signing to label Republic Records.

'Future Starts Now' is the first single from her upcoming debut album and the first release from her newly inked partnership with the label. This album will see Kim deliver us all of the things we love about the city of LOVE, Paris - we can't wait!

Now, all we need is for Kim to come to Australia for WORLD PRIDE in 2023, right?!

You can get your hands on the song here.

