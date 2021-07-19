Level Four Restrictions Return To South Australia Overnight

South Australians have woken to new restrictions this morning following the discovery of four new cases since Monday.

A council worker from Tea Tree Gully has been identified as one of the infected, which has caused the north-east Adelaide council buildings to be immediately shut down.

As of midnight, level four restrictions returned to the region meaning face masks are now required in high-risk settings (aged care, hospitals, shared indoor spaces and public transport), social distancing has returned, private gatherings are limited to 10 people, no singing and dancing, food must be consumed sitting down and the closure of all fitness facilities.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

The news of the recent outbreak has also resulted in a list of new exposure sites including the Commonwealth bank at Modbury and the OPSM at Golden Grove.

While the city has not yet been placed under lockdown, SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has expressed that working from home id "strongly encouraged".

The new restrictions are expected to be reviewed as of Friday, as health officials scramble to to prevent the latest outbreak from spreading.

Commissioner Stevens said masks will be necessary at all indoor venues throughout South Australia, with the exception of schools and offices.

"In any public venue with a roof on it, when you mix with other people with whom you do not normally congregate, a mask is required."

SA Premier Steven Marshall said South Australia need to work together to prevent further spread of the virus.

"I am hopeful we can do this quickly and efficiently, but we need the cooperation of people from SA to make sure we do not have an extended long-term lockdown in SA," he said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.