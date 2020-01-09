Leonardo DiCaprio Saved a Man Who Had Been Treading Water For 11 Hours

Just when you thought he couldn't get any better, Leonardo DiCaprio does this.

Whilst on vay-cay in the Caribbean last month, good old Leo and his friends were in the right place at the right time to help save a drowning man's life.

They were on a rented boat near St. Barts on Dec. 30 when they heard that there was an emergency call that a search was on for a man who had drunkenly fallen overboard from a Club Med yacht.

“Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life,” a source told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

The man had reportedly been treading water for 11 hours.

We are literally seeing flashes of the Titanic right now.

The insider also added, “The boat crew were happy to try and assist — even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety.”

DiCaprio’s boat just so happened to be the only one searching in the area where the man had drifted. The man was spotted and rescued in rough water, about an hour before the sunset and a heavy rainstorm set in.

I mean, what are the actual odds. Pls, resuscitate me, Leo.

