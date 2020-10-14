LEGO Masters Daddy Brickman Was On The Block Last Night & We Have A Theory About Next Season

Fans of LEGO Masters were treated to a lovely little crossover surprise last night when THE Brickman waltzed onto The Block!

Breaking down his appearance, and what it might mean for the show’s next season, our resident experts, Zoe and Parente from the LEGO Masters: Deconstructed podcast, are back with a special episode.

Take a listen:

