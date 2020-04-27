Legendary Townsville Donors Get JCU In The Lead For The Vampire Cup

The Vampire Cup is back again in 2020, and with just 2 weeks left the competition has never been more fierce!

The annual comp is Australia Medical Students' Association blood donation drive, and it sees communities rolling up their sleeves for a good cause.

Anyone can do an Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donation in the competition, just let the front desk know that you've shown up for The Vampire Cup so that your donation counts towards the tally.

At the Lifeblood Townsville Donor Centre the numbers have come in thick and fast, seeing James Cook University at top spot on the leader board!

Even the colleges and faculties are competing against each other (well done, Saints and the Vet School)!

There's 2 weeks of donations to go, will you add to the JCU numbers?

Call 13 14 95 to make your plasma donation appointment which will be used in numerous ways to save Australian lives.

Get onto the Vampire Cup JCU Facebook group for more details.

