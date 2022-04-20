Leaders Clash Over Border Security, China, NDIS In First Debate

Healthcare and border security dominated the first leaders' fiery debate between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese.

What started out as a friendly discourse, turned into a heated game of accusations as Mr Morrison accused the Opposition leader of siding with China over issues concerning national security, specifically in the Pacific region.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

"When it comes to standing up to China, they've criticised me for being too strong, I was called a racist for closing the borders, I was protecting Australia," Mr Morrison said.

"What I don't understand is, when something of this significance takes place, why would you take China's side?" - Mr Morrison

But the show ended with Mr Albanese accusing the Prime Minister of making an "outrageous slur".

“That is an outrageous slur from the prime minister,” Albanese responded. “And national security issues shouldn’t be the subject of that kind of slur,” he said.

“We all agree that China has been aggressive, the question is: how do you respond to it?” - Mr Albanese

The debate hosted by the Sky News People’s Forum in front of 100 undecided voters in Brisbane, saw both leaders discuss the economy, the cost of living, rising inflation, health care, and the NDIS.

Mr Morrison's integrity was called out after he said he was “blessed” to have two children without disabilities, while Mr Albanese fumbled over turning back boats.

The debate also saw both men butting heads over aged care, with Morrison defending his position on the complex issue, stating that “We can’t just make nurses all of a sudden fall out of the sky”

With both leaders edging for prime ministerial flair and dominance on the stage, the voters delivered a final result with 40 per cent in favour of Mr Albanese, while 35 per cent backed Mr Morrison and 25 per cent were undecided.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr