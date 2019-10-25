Lawyer Explains How Reality TV Stars Can Sue Successfully

It's been widespread in the news this week that Nicole Prince from House Rules recently took legal action, seeking compensation for not being able to get work after being portrayed so poorly on the show.

Other reality TV contestants have now come out swinging, considering launching their own cases about how they were portrayed on the show and how it continues to affect them.

We spoke to James Chrara, Shine Lawyers NSW General Manager, about what they can actually sue for and how they may be able to be successful.

There's specific wording in the contract that can change everything...

Listen to the full chat here:

