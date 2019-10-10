Lauren Conrad Announces She Has Given Birth To Her Second Baby!

Former queen of reality tv, Lauren Conrad, has announced the birth of her second baby, a boy named Charlie Wolf Tell!

The fashion and lifestyle star shared the happy news on Instagram this morning with a sweet illustration of the whole family, dogs included:

“Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!” Lauren captioned the post.

The 33-year-old and husband William Tell are already parents to two-year-old son Liam who is seen in the picture holding a sign reading ‘IT’S A BOY!’

Congratulations to Lauren and William on their growing family!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.