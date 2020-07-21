Last Night’s Bachelor in Paradise's Bombshell Wasn’t Even The Worst Part

If you thought the bombshell was the worst part of last night's episode, you need to take a closer look

We have waited all year to finally get our Bachie installment, and thank the heavens, Bachelor in Paradise kicked off last week. Most of us were devastated when Abbie Chatfield left after episode 2, would there be any drama without her? Yes, yes there would.

After channel 10 teased that there would be a MASSIVE bombshell, we all made sure we were in front of a tv for last night's episode, only to have to wait until the final five minutes of the episode to find out what it was (damn you channel 10 for getting me hooked and waiting over an hour to find out).

After Ciarran's ex-girlfriend, Renee entered paradise, she let slip a little secret she had been holding onto since he first left the Bachie mansion back on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette.

Honestly, the bombshell was that good that we weren't too dirty that we waited that long to find out what it was, however, the bombshell was not the worst part of the episode. I repeat, the bombshell was not the worst part of the episode.

We uncovered a lot more about Ciarran Stott from last night's ep:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.