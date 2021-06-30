Lancelin Beach Closed and Shark Warning Issued

Authorities have closed Lancelin beach and issued a shark warning after discovering an injured whale calf.

The calf was discovered around 8.30am on Wednesday morning by Gingin rangers.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development are concerned that the injured mammal will attract sharks closer to the coast.

Parks and Wildlife Service officers from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions are monitoring the situation and are providing updates.

The beach is not safe for swimmers and will remain closed until the calf has left the beach.

Any shark sightings should be reported to the Water Police on 9442 8600, you can keep up to date with sightings on the SharkSmart website or the SharkSmart WA app.

