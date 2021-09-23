Lake Macquarie Threatens To Be Hunter's COVID Hotspot

Another alarming day for COVID case numbers in the Hunter region, with majority of the Hunter's 41 new cases coming from the Lake Macquarie LGA.

On Thursday, New South Wales recorded 1063 cases, but the sharp rise in the Newcastle area has health authorities concerned.

The Hunter New England revealed a slight declination from Wednesday's case totals. Thirteen of Thursday's 41 added cases were infectious in the community, 21 of them are linked, six unlinked, 14 cases remain a mystery. Lake Macquarie and Newcastle recorded 32 of the daily total, however there's promising signs for Cessnock, Maitland Muswellbrook which each had a maximum of two new cases.