Lake Macquarie Police Probe Shots Fired In Mount Hutton

Lake Macquarie police are investigating a shooting at Mount Hutton on Monday morning.

It’s understood a Commodore driving along Wilsons Road around 1:30am stopped at the intersection of Assisi Circuit.

Four male occupants stepped out of the vehicle and spoke to two men in another car,

Police believe that shots were then allegedly fired from the rear of the Commodore, while the two men in the second vehicle fled the scene.

An investigation is underway as detectives urge anyone with dashcam footage to contact Belmont Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

