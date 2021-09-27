Lake Macquarie Police Probe Shots Fired In Mount Hutton

Investigation underway

Article heading image for Lake Macquarie Police Probe Shots Fired In Mount Hutton

Getty

Lake Macquarie police are investigating a shooting at Mount Hutton on Monday morning.

It’s understood a Commodore driving along Wilsons Road around 1:30am stopped at the intersection of Assisi Circuit.

Four male occupants stepped out of the vehicle and spoke to two men in another car,

Police believe that shots were then allegedly fired from the rear of the Commodore, while the two men in the second vehicle fled the scene. 

An investigation is underway as detectives urge anyone with dashcam footage to contact Belmont Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr

Hit News Team

27 September 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

Mount Hutton
Shooting
Police Investigation
Hit FM
Listen Live!
Mount Hutton
Shooting
Police Investigation
Hit FM
Mount Hutton
Shooting
Police Investigation
Hit FM
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs