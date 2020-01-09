Lake Cathie Man Missing

Police are appealing for assistance to help locate a man missing from the state’s Mid North Coast.

Gregory Gallen, aged 31, was last seen leaving a home in Lake Cathie about midday on Tuesday 7 January 2020.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

Police and family hold grave concerns for his welfare as he has not been seen or heard from since.

A large-scale search has resumed this morning, with officers from Mid North Coast Police District, Police Dog Unit, PolAir, trail bikes and SES volunteers.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall with a solid build, brown hair, unshaven and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Gregory or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.