Lake Burley Griffin to light up for Australia Day

Lake Burley Griffin is set to be lit up next month in a new four-day event marking the Australia Day weekend.

Between January 25 – 28 ‘Lights on the Lake’ will see a water laser light show, set to a soundtrack, transform the lake throughout each night.

The 12-minute-long display, which also includes a water screen projection, will take place three times throughout the night at 8:30pm, 9pm and 9:30pm.

The show has been developed by the same group which put together the Darling Harbour display at this year’s Vivid festival in Sydney.

As part of the family friendly event, a lakeside market will take place with food and drink vendors also setting up shop within the Parliamentary Triangle.

The much-loved Australian of the Year projections onto the National Carillion will also return from Monday 23 January.

