Lake Burley Griffin to light up for Australia Day

New laser light show coming to the water

Article heading image for Lake Burley Griffin to light up for Australia Day

Lake Burley Griffin is set to be lit up next month in a new four-day event marking the Australia Day weekend.

Between January 25 – 28 ‘Lights on the Lake’ will see a water laser light show, set to a soundtrack, transform the lake throughout each night.

The 12-minute-long display, which also includes a water screen projection, will take place three times throughout the night at 8:30pm, 9pm and 9:30pm.

The show has been developed by the same group which put together the Darling Harbour display at this year’s Vivid festival in Sydney.

As part of the family friendly event, a lakeside market will take place with food and drink vendors also setting up shop within the Parliamentary Triangle.

The much-loved Australian of the Year projections onto the National Carillion will also return from Monday 23 January.

Find out more about the event here.

20 December 2022

