Laguna Beach Star Stephen Colletti Chats Reality TV, New Projects & Is He Back With Kristen Cavallari?!

This morning on the show, Cliffo & Gabi were joined by Laguna Beach hottie, Stephen Colletti, to find out how he got into the show, what it was like being an OG reality star and could something happen with Kristen Cavallari?

Gabi was a HUGE Laguna Beach fan back in the day, and us Aussies had such a fantasy around what school was like in America, so this show answered all our prayers!

There's no doubt reality TV has exploded since then, so was it as exploitive and what was it like being so young on the show?

We had to touch on the spin-offs - The Hills, The Hills: New Beginnings, Very Cavallari - so could we see Stephen continuing on in the reality realm?

Finally, we find out about his new project, Everyone Is Doing Great, which is available on Paramount+ on August 11.

Aaaaand, now that Kristen Cavallari is single again, are they hooking up?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Stephen Colletti had to say about reality TV and his relationship with Kristen:

