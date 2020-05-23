Lady Gaga Transforms Into Ariana Grande In Rain On Me Video

The world collectively gasped when Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped the video for their collab 'Rain On Me' overnight.

It was a feast for the senses with the rain (symbolising someones attack on you) turning into actual daggers, we see Gaga bringing out more of her space-age look that she introduced us to in 'Stupid Love' BUT the biggest eye-opener is when Gaga and Ariana perform next to each other and basically look like sisters!

You can get your hands on your copy of 'Rain On Me' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!