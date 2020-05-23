Lady Gaga's New Song Sounds A LOT Like A Young Divas Track... An Investigation

It seems as though Lady Gaga has uncovered the magic and undeniable talent of Australian girl group, The Young Divas. Gaga teamed up with Ariana Grande to drop her upbeat, delicious pop track 'Rain On Me' that was undoubtedly inspired by our kweens.

Check out the two tracks below!

Look, it could be a little bit of a stretch to say they're the same but we'll do anything to get the OG cover queens The Young Divas back together - if Bardot can do it, why can't they?!

The only way we can settle this is if the girls get back together to deliver the world what it needs, a cover of Ari and Gaga's 'Rain On Me'.

Who do we speak to, to make this happen?

