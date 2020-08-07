Lady Gaga Has Her Own Radio Show

It's official! Mother Monster Lady Gaga now has her very own radio show! Apple Music made the announcement this week, revealing to Gaga's hord of fans that 'Radio Gaga' is launching as soon as this weekend!

In her first show, Gaga will welcome her 'Chromatica' collaborator Bloodpop to talk about making the album.

When chatting about becoming a radio show host, Gaga said "The last few weeks I've been figuring out different ways at home that I can be of service to what I would call the singular global community, one that I believe to be kind in nature, one that I believe to be very special to my heart and I believe to the hearts of many, and so I've been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world. I'm super thrilled, excited to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week…"

We are SO ready for this!

You can check out the first episode this Saturday from 4am here.

