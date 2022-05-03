Lady Gaga Drops New Top Gun Track 'Hold My Hand'

It's been a while since we've had a new track from Lady Gaga but the new Top Gun sequel seems like the perfect moment for her to deliver us a belter!

Gaga dropped the new track from the movie called 'Hold My Hand' and we are OBSESSED!

Top Gun: Maverick hits cinemas on May 26 and is a sequel to the 1986 smash Top Gun. Starring Tom Cruise, the movie follows his character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Stream 'Hold My Hand' here.

