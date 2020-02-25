Lady Gaga Confirms New Song Will Drop This Week!

After waiting for what seems like FOREVER, Mother Monster Lady Gaga has confirmed new music is on it's way, as soon as this week!

Gaga took to her Instagram to confirm her previously leaked track 'Stupid Love' will be officially released this Friday!

The image shows Gaga's lips and what seems to be a new logo the singer is using, presumably for her new album, fondly called 'LG6' by her fans.

