Lady Gaga Announces She's Calling Her Next Album 'Adele'

We're not sure if Lady Gaga is pulling our leg or if she really, really stans Adele. Either way, she's made a huge announcement on her Twitter account.

Gaga's upcoming album (previously titled LG6) will - according to the singer - be called 'Adele'.

We all know that Gaga doesn't post stuff online for no reason... so is she collaborating with the singer or is the album inspired by her work?

Either way, Gaga + Adele is a recipe we cannot wait to see!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!