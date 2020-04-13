Lachy Wiggle & His Partner Are Engaged After Proposing To Each Other!

Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie and the Australian Ballet’s Dana Stephensen have announced their engagement after both having the chance to pop the question to the other!

“At the end of our summer holidays, I walked into the most beautiful surprise - a room filled with the most incredible flowers and Lachy singing at his piano and then asking me to marry him. It was such a surprise and so special. Our faces say it all,” Dana wrote on Instagram last night.

“It was something very meaningful for us to both have the opportunity to propose to one another, each in our own way.

“Last week, with the most beautiful (and excited!) little boy by my side in a special bow tie, it was our time to ask Lachy our special question - and it was so, so wonderful 💕💕”

So cute!!

Lachy also shared his side of the proposal, writing: “On Thursday night, Dana asked me to marry her at home under a fairy light sky and a very excited little boy in a beautiful bow tie ✨”

Dana and Lachy met on the set of The Wiggles over a year after his marriage with Emma Watkins ended.

Congratulations to this adorable pair!

