Labor To Address New National Covid Strategy Amid Soaring Deaths

As Covid tracks to become one of the leading causes of death in Australia this year, and long Covid is expected to impact up to 30 per cent of sufferers, Australia’s newly appointed leader will consider ways to 'step up' pandemic management.

Sworn in today, the question remains whether the Albanese government will address reintroducing public health measures in a bid to reduce the rate of transmission, or not.

Purporting a a huge health agenda, the newly appointed Labor government needs to place urgent attention on its national strategy to fix the failing health system.

When asked at the National Press Club last Wednesday how he would reduce the rate of Covid deaths if he won the election, Albanese said there was a need to “step up the national strategy”.

The Labor leader said he would be requesting comprehensive briefings on a national plan next week in the event he was sworn in as prime minister.

Clearly a “major issue,” he said a new approach was required to “get the information out there so people get their booster shots,” so that government could work to “minimise the impact of Covid, which is continuing to have an ongoing impact on people?”

Obviously, not expected to be meet all the needs of Australians in a single term, how quickly Labor attempt to tackle Covid will be an interesting page-turner.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 10,103

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 323 / 9

Northern Territory

New cases: 153

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 17 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 622

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 91 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 3,534

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 401 / 17

New South Wales

New cases: 7,178

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,236 / 35

Victoria

New cases: 8,971

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 555 / 29

South Australia

New cases: 3,127

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 238 / 10

Tasmania

New cases: 723

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 51 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 6,000

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 363 / 14

