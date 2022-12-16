Labor Removes Rule On Holding Citizenship Ceremonies During Australia Day

Anthony Albanese has reversed a Morrison Government decision, forcing councils to run citizenship ceremonies on Australia day.

Labor scrapped the controversial rule, meaning local councils can now hold the ceremonies any time between January 23-29.

Immigration Minister, Andrew Giles said the government wants to remove the red tape around the citizenship ceremonies, but declared January 26 remains the recommended date to host.

"Australian citizenship is an important common bond for all Australians, whether by birth or by choice, and lies at the heart of a unified, cohesive and inclusive Australia," he said.

"The government’s priority is to ensure that, where people have made the choice to become Australian citizens, they are afforded that opportunity in their own communities, with friends and family, in a timely way."

Giles also reinstated the City of Yarra and Darebin City Councils' right to conduct citizenship ceremonies.

The opposition accused Labor of undermining the significance of the national day.

"New citizens are taught that Australia Day is our biggest annual public holiday and that the day 'is about acknowledging and celebrating the contribution that every Australian makes to our contemporary and dynamic nation'," Shadow Minister for Immigration, Dan Tehan said.

"Now the message they are receiving from the Albanese government is that January 26 is no more special than any other day of that week."

In December, the number of applications were 98,000 - falling below the six figure mark for the first time in over five years.

