Labor joins fight to save Red Bus service

Central Coast Labor MP’s have joined the fight to keep the red bus services in business after the regional route was put out for tender.

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) confirmed the route would be put out for tender which risks the Central Coast losing the family-run business that has been operating in Bateau Bay for 80 years.

It’s reported that the services and TfNSW could not come to an agreement during negotiations.

Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said the ALP will be taking the issue to state parliament when it resumes on Tuesday.

“Red buses has been a part of the central coast fabric for decades and decades, and whilst we support competitive tenders we also have to make sure that we are supporting good strong local businesses who are employing local people, are doing local manufacturing, and local jobs.”

This comes after a petition to save the red bus service was created and has now garnered almost 6,000 signatures.

