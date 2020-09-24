Kylie Minogue Literally Has A Disco Stick In Her New Clip For 'Magic'

Kylie Minogue has dropped the second single from her new body of work called 'Magic' and the video sees her not only trading in her gold hot pants for a new sexy gold outfit... but the singer ALSO has a literal disco stick.

Ruling over the dance floor, we see Queen Kylie making some moves with her disco dancers.

What do you think of this new hit from Kylie?

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!