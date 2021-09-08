Kylie Jenner Has Confirmed She's Pregnant With Baby #2 In Sweet Video!

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott!

The beauty mogul posted a heart-melting video on her Instagram of her pregnancy journey, featuring Travis, their daughter Stormi Webster and the moment she told her mum, Kris Jenner.

The video starts with a positive pregnancy test and follows Kylie's journey telling Travis, going to the doctor, her growing baby bump and hearing the baby's heartbeat.

Watch the emotional video here:

We are sooo excited for Kylie, Travis & Stormi! But also, what will she be naming her new bundle of joy?!

We'll keep you updated on any developments! Watch this space.

