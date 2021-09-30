Kyle Sandilands Drops A Masked Singer Bombshell

Has Kyle Sandilands just dropped a massive bombshell about his appearance on the Masked Singer?

The controversial radio host joined the Hit Network to put an end to a national-level feud, which arose after an accusation surfaced, claiming Kyle didn’t actually perform on the show.

However, in a twist, it sounds like there might have been some merit to the claim.

Catch Kyle's seemingly serious 'admission' here:

