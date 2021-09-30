Kyle Sandilands Drops A Masked Singer Bombshell
Is anyone really surprised?
via Network Ten
Has Kyle Sandilands just dropped a massive bombshell about his appearance on the Masked Singer?
The controversial radio host joined the Hit Network to put an end to a national-level feud, which arose after an accusation surfaced, claiming Kyle didn’t actually perform on the show.
However, in a twist, it sounds like there might have been some merit to the claim.
Catch Kyle's seemingly serious 'admission' here:
Stay up-to-date with all things Hughesy, Ed and Erin by following the Morning Crew Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: