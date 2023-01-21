Kurtley Beale Granted Bail Following Arrest Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Wallabies’ rugby union player Kurtley Beale has been granted bail after he was charged over an alleged sexual assault in Sydney last month, the ABC reports.

His arrest came over a report made to police by a 28-year-old woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted at the Beach Road Hotel, in Bondi, on December 17.

Beale was arrested in Kingsford about 2.30pm on Friday.

The vehicle he was travelling in was stopped on Rainbow Street before the 34-year old was taken to Waverley Police Station for questioning.

He was charged with two counts of sexually touching another woman without consent, inciting another to sexually touch them without consent and sexual intercourse without consent.

He was refused bail before confronting the Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday morning.

Beale placed more than 90 games for the Wallabies and is currently a part of the NSW Waratahs squad.

