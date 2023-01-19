Kristie Johnston Reveals How A Light Rail Could Help Fix The Hobart Housing Crisis

There has been plenty of discussion surrounding a potential light rail through the rail corridor in the northern suburbs but not much has been done about it.

Dan and Christie are joined by independent member for Clark, Kristie Johnston to chat about why Hobart needs a light rail system.

Following a truck roll over on Monday that caused a four-hour-long grid lock, there have been renewed calls for insertion of a light rail.

Kristie explains why a light rail could be the answer to traffic congestion rather than more roads and how the installation of a light rail could result in more homes amid the current housing crisis.

Tune into the full chat below…

