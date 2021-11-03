Kristen Stewart Announces Her Engagement To Her Partner

Kristen Stewart got her happy ending and we love to see it. The actress has revealed that she is set to marry her partner Dylan Meyer.

Kristen revealed the news in an interview with Howard Stern saying: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it, I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter, were first linked in 2019 and have since been going strong.

Congrats to the happy couple and we cannot WAIT to see them walk down the aisle!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!