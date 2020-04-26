Kristen Cavallari & Husband Jay Cutler Announce Divorce

Kristen Cavallari has this morning announce that she and her husband, Jay Cutler, are getting a divorce after 10 years together.

The reality TV star and fashion designer broke the news to her followers on Instagram, writing:

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Jay shared the same message to his Instagram:

The former Chicago Bears quarterback appeared with Kristen in her reality show Very Cavallari and quickly became a fan favourite.

“There's nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart. It wasn't officially over until this week,” a source told Us Weekly.

The pair will now co-parent their three children together in Nashville.

