Krispy Kreme Are Giving Away 100,000 FREE Doughnuts & Have Released An Oodie To Celebrate!

It's National Doughnut Day and Krispy Kreme Australia is giving away 100,000 FREE Original Glazed doughnuts for today only!

All you need to do is head to your nearest Krispy Kreme store to claim your FREE doughnut today, June 3, to celebrate. PLUS, they've teamed up with The Oodie and have created their very own Krispy Kreme Oodie!

Oodies are better with sprinkles! The Krispy Kreme® x Oodie collab is here and it’s a-glaze-ing. It’ll keep you toasty-warm just like a fresh doughnut straight from the fryer!

Here's where you can get your FREE Krispy Kreme today in Australia:

● NSW: Auburn, Central Station (CBD), Chatswood, Liverpool, Mascot, Parramatta (Level 1), Parramatta (Level 5), Penrith, Mt Druitt, Sydney Domestic T3, Sydney Domestic T2, Blacktown

● VIC: Watergardens, Melbourne Domestic T1 (Qantas), Melbourne Domestic T4, Fawkner, Collins Street (CBD), Swanston Street (CBD), Bulleen, Chadstone, Fountain Gate

● QLD: Redbank Plains, Shell Nudgee, Pacific Fair, Albert St (CBD), Acacia Ridge, Surfers Paradise, Brisbane Jetstar (Domestic Terminal), Gold Coast Airport, Albert Street

● WA: Myaree, Whitford City, Cannington and Hay St

● SA: James Place, West Croydon, Adelaide Airport, Marion, Tea Tree Plaza

*Limited to one per person and excludes Woolworths, Jesters, 7-Eleven stores, BP retail outlets and online and 3rd party providers.

Enjoy your doughnut!

