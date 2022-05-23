Kourtney And Travis (Officially) Tie The Knot At An Italian Castle!

They’ve done it! They’ve bloody well done it.

After legally tying the knot last week, Kourtney and Travis have thrown a lavish wedding at an Italian castle to celebrate their marriage in true Kardashian fashion.

Taking to the small village of Portofino (located along the coastline of the Italian Riviera), the lovebirds were joined by family and friends to commemorate their #HolyUnion.

Sitting front and centre were the rest of the Kardashian clan, with the family’s matriarch, Kris, joining Kourtney’s sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

Travis’s side of the guestlist included his long-time Blink 182 bandmate, Mark Hoppus, and his wife, Skye Everly, alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who are also tying the knot in the imminent future.

Kourtney and Travis’s six children from previous relationships were also in attendance, as well as fashion legends, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who draped the wedding with their luxurious attire.

Kicking off the ceremony, Kris walked her daughter (adorned in a high-cut lace dress and a floor-length vail, embroidered with the image of Mother Mary), down the aisle to her awaiting punk-rock husband, who looked exceedingly dapper in his navy tuxedo.

The pair exchanged their vows for the third (and presumably final) time before making their formal debut as Mr and Mrs Barker at their elusive afterparty.

Several people close to the Kardashian clan were noticeably absent from the wedding, including Kim's new beau, Pete Davidson, as well as Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

