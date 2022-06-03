Koko Black's Adorable New 'Critters Collection' Gives Back To Aussie Wildlife Organisations!

Aussie artisan chocolatier Koko Black has launched possibly their most adorable collection yet!

Introducing their new Critters Collection, bring to life eight iconic Australian creatures available online and in-store.

The chocolates highlight the characteristics and traits of native Australian animals, with an initiative that gives back to those on the frontline of protecting Australia's beloved fauna and flora!

Koko Black has partnered with a variety of wildlife organisations including Taronga Conservation Society, Penguin Foundation, Australian Koala Foundation, WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation and Australian Platypus Conservancy.

Now, here's all the cuteness:

(Other options include Koko Koala in Milk, Dark & White and Percy Penguin)

For other curated picks and hampers head to Koko Black's Critters Collection here!

Big Brother's Lulu Reveals Drew Name-Called & Spoke About Her Behind Her Back!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android