Koalas Considered Endangered In Queensland, NSW And ACT

Koalas are being listed as an endangered species in ACT, NSW and Queensland, after the government failed to conserve life amid wildlife concerns.

A large amount of the Australian icon have fallen due to climate change, land clearing and various diseases.

Sadly, no recovery plan was made for the marsupial despite being identified as a necessity almost nine years ago.

The World Wildlife Fund says the Australian Government's decision is "grim" yet "important".

Overall, koala numbers have plummeted between 30-60% since 2001.

"This listing adds priority when it comes to the conservation of the koala," Federal Environment Minister Susan Ley said.

The government classifies threatened species in six different ways; extinct, extinct in the wild, critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, conservation dependent.

Previously, the koala was considered 'vulnerable' under the federal government's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

"The impact of prolonged drought, followed by the black summer bushfires, and the cumulative impacts of disease, urbanisation and habitat loss over the past twenty years have led to the advice," Ms Ley.

Ley said a commitment of $50 million will go toward koala conservation and protection.

The government are planning to plant new trees, aimed at improving koala habitation in northern NSW and southern Queensland.

