Kmart’s New Summer Linen Range Is The Best Budget Style Solution!

Linen is the latest fashion trend to take over our wardrobes, and even though it creases like a mo-fo, there’s no denying it looks GREAT.

Now, Kmart is jumping on the linen bandwagon for the summer season, releasing a new range of dresses, skirts, playsuits, and more for us all to crush over!

As always, Kmart knows how to do fashion on a budget, so get your wishlist out and prepare your wardrobe for summer!

Here are some of the options on offer:

Sleeveless Button Through Midi Dress, $20

Short-Sleeve Wrap Top in stone stripe, $15

Strappy A-Line Maxi Dress in mustard, $20

Side Button Linen Blend Maxi Skirt, $20.

Curve Short Sleeve Wrap Dress, $25

Short Sleeve Button Playsuit, $22

Tie Waist Linen Blend Pants, $18

Macrame Rope Tote, $15

Statement Handle Xbody Bag, $18

If you’re wanting to revamp your children’s and hubby’s/boyfriend’s style, too, then never fear. - they have a tonne of mens and kids options to choose from!

The range dropped in store and online on October 17, so get shopping!

Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!