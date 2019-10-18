Kmart’s New Summer Linen Range Is The Best Budget Style Solution!

Linen love!

Kmart's New Summer Linen Range Is The Best Budget Style Solution!

Instragram @ Kmartaus

Linen is the latest fashion trend to take over our wardrobes, and even though it creases like a mo-fo, there’s no denying it looks GREAT. 

Now, Kmart is jumping on the linen bandwagon for the summer season, releasing a new range of dresses, skirts, playsuits, and more for us all to crush over!

As always, Kmart knows how to do fashion on a budget, so get your wishlist out and prepare your wardrobe for summer!

Here are some of the options on offer:

Sleeveless Button Through Midi Dress, $20

Short-Sleeve Wrap Top in stone stripe, $15

Strappy A-Line Maxi Dress in mustard, $20

Side Button Linen Blend Maxi Skirt, $20.

Curve Short Sleeve Wrap Dress, $25

Short Sleeve Button Playsuit, $22

Tie Waist Linen Blend Pants, $18

Macrame Rope Tote, $15

Statement Handle Xbody Bag, $18

If you’re wanting to revamp your children’s and hubby’s/boyfriend’s style, too, then never fear. - they have a tonne of mens and kids options to choose from!

The range dropped in store and online on October 17, so get shopping! 

 

 

Hayley Mitchelhill-Miller

7 hours ago

Hayley Mitchelhill-Miller

