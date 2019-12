There's been a sad case of animal cruelty in the Hunter, following the discovery of kittens left in a taped-up box dumped on the side of the road.

The box was found in Gresford last weekend, with the kittens taken to the RSPCA's Hunter Veterinary Hospital.

Thankfully they're doing well!

Unfortunately, the RSPCA says it's not the first time it's found kittens left on the side of the road.