King Charles Has Released A Statement Following His Mother's Death

His Majesty King Charles has released a statement following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace released the statement on The Royal Family Twitter account.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 96 in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace announced the news via The Royal Family Twitter writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her death was announced at 3:30am AEST (6:30pm London time), with Prince Charles immediately ascending the throne as King.